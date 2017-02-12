Tom Hiddleston Presents Best Film at BAFTAs 2017!

Tom Hiddleston suited up for the 2017 EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday (February 12) at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

The 36-year-old actor was all smiles while posing backstage in the winner’s room.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tom Hiddleston

Although Tom didn’t win any awards during the ceremony, he did present a pretty important one alongside Swedish actress Noomi Rapace.

The duo took to the stage to present the cast and crew of La La Land with the coveted Best Film award!