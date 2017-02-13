Adele Was 'Completely Rooting' for Beyonce To Win Grammys Album of the Year, 'I Voted For Her'!

While Adele indeed feels “very lucky” to have won Album of the Year at the 2017 Grammys, she is staying true to her acceptance speech words – “My Album of the Year was Lemonade“!

“The Grammy means a lot to me, obviously, it’s kind of the award show so I’m very very humbled by that accomplishment. I feel very lucky… but like I said in my speech my album of the year was Lemonade, so a piece of me did die inside as a Beyonce stan,” the 28-year-old entertainer expressed in the Grammys press room held at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles. “I’m not gonna lie. I was completely rooting for her, I voted for her.”

“We did speak, yeah. I spoke to her before just to let her know how honored and privileged I feel to be nominated alongside her,” Adele added. “We spoke afterwards as well and she was very gracious and humble as always, as all you can expect from her. She is my icon. I felt like it was her time to win, my view is kind of like ‘what the f**k does she need to do to win Album of the Year’, that’s also how I feel.”

Pictured: Adele posing alongside her manager Jonathan Dickens, Chairman of the Columbia Records Rob Stringer, Riko Hirai, President and CEO of Sony Corporation Kaz Hirai and Chairman and CEO of Sony Music Entertainment Doug Morris at the 2017 Grammys Sony Music Entertainment After Party held at Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles.



