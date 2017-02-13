Laverne Cox Finally Got to Meet Beyonce at Grammys 2017!

Anyone who follows Laverne Cox on social media knows how she is a massive Beyonce fan and she finally got to meet her idol at the 2017 Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

The ladies met up in the audience at the show towards the end of the night, when Bey changed into her glittering red dress.

“This finally happened. I was so beside myself with joy, wonderment and awe of the majestic that is the queen I forgot to hold in my stomach and give you face. But I met #QueenBey y’all,” Laverne wrote on Instagram.

She posted another photo of them together and said, “More receipts that this happened. Lord have mercy. #beyoncé @beyonce #QueenBey and me. She touched me. Lord! Thank you Beyonce for being so gracious and standing to greet me. Finally meeting you means the world to me. I continue to bow to the queen.”

FYI: Beyonce is wearing a Peter Dundas dress. Laverne is wearing a custom Bryan Hearns dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes, Lana Jewelry earrings, a Borgioni bracelet, and Kavant & Sharart and Mimi So rings.