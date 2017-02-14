Top Stories
'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' 2017 Cover Reveal - Look Back at Past Covers!

'Hot Mugshot Guy' Jeremy Meeks Makes NYFW Debut!

Top Four 'Bachelor' Contestants Revealed!

Justin Bieber Gives Back to Police Officers

Tue, 14 February 2017 at 8:26 pm

Kylie Jenner & Tyga Celebrate Valentine's Day on Top of the Empire State Building

Kylie Jenner & Tyga Celebrate Valentine's Day on Top of the Empire State Building

Kylie Jenner and her longtime boyfriend Tyga pose for photos at the top of the Empire State Building on Tuesday (February 14) in New York City.

The 19-year-old reality star wore red to ring in Valentine’s Day in the Big Apple. She went back to her natural black hair after testing out several colors of wigs this week.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kylie Jenner

“Happy Valentine’s ❣️,” Kylie captioned an Instagram photo of her giving Tyga a kiss on the cheek while looking out at the view of New York.
kylie jenner tyga celebrate valentines day at empire state building 01
kylie jenner tyga celebrate valentines day at empire state building 02
kylie jenner tyga celebrate valentines day at empire state building 03
kylie jenner tyga celebrate valentines day at empire state building 04
kylie jenner tyga celebrate valentines day at empire state building 05

Credit: Zuma Press; Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Kylie Jenner, Tyga

