Tokio Hotel's Bill & Tom Kaulitz Hit Up Berlin's Young ICONs Award In Style!

Wed, 15 February 2017 at 2:16 pm

Bill and Tom Kaulitz are quite the stylish brotherly duo!

The Tokio Hotel band mates put on their best to attend the 2017 Young ICONs Award held in cooperation with H&M and Tiffany’s & Co at BRLO Brwhouse on Tuesday (February 14) in Berlin, Germany.

The day before, Bill and his other Tokio Hotel band mate Georg Listing hit up the Pantaflix Party held as part of the 2017 Berlinale International Film Festival.

In case you missed it, check out the just released music video for Tokio Hotel‘s latest single “Something New” from their fifth studio album Dream Machine!


Photos: Getty
