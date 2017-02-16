Cristiano Ronaldo Goes Shirtless to Model His Underwear Line!
Cristiano Ronaldo shows off his perfect shirtless physique while modeling his new CR7 Underwear.
“People mostly see the more serious, focused side to my personality so I wanted this campaign to show my more relaxed side. The shoot was a lot of fun, we didn’t take it too seriously and it has a totally different look and feel to any of my previous underwear campaigns. I love summer so wanted the campaign to have bright, vibrant, tropical feel,” the 32-year-old soccer star said in a statement. “I love bright colours and how wearing them can make you feel. I wanted to create designs that make you feel your best as soon as you put them on.”
The line will be available at select retailers worldwide and online.