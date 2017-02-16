'Love Actually' Reunion Set Photos: Liam Neeson & Thomas Brodie-Sangster Reunite!

The Love Actually reunion has started filming and we have the first set photos here for you!

Three of the original cast members – Liam Neeson, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, and Olivia Olsen – were seen filming on Thursday (February 16) in London, England.

If you remember, Liam and Thomas played step-father and step-son in Love Actually, and Olivia played Thomas’ love interest, who he ran through the airport to meet during the very memorable ending!

The Love Actually reunion was announced yesterday and will feature the cast in their characters to see where they are today. The film will air as part of the Red Nose Day Special in May.