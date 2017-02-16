Top Stories
Tiffany Trump Responds to Whoopi Goldberg After NYFW Seating Controversy

Tiffany Trump Responds to Whoopi Goldberg After NYFW Seating Controversy

'Love Actually' Reunion Set Photos Revealed!

'Love Actually' Reunion Set Photos Revealed!

Selena Gomez &amp; Kygo: 'It Ain't Me' Stream, Lyrics &amp; Download!

Selena Gomez & Kygo: 'It Ain't Me' Stream, Lyrics & Download!

Meet Marc Anthony's 21-Year-Old Girlfriend

Meet Marc Anthony's 21-Year-Old Girlfriend

Thu, 16 February 2017 at 2:32 pm

Ricky Martin Met His Fiance Jwan Yosef on Instagram!

Ricky Martin Met His Fiance Jwan Yosef on Instagram!

Ricky Martin has opened up about how he met his fiance Jwan Yosef on Instagram!

“I met my fiance on Instagram. I’m an art collector and he’s artist. I wrote to him and then we were talking for like six months without me hearing his voice,” the 44-year-old entertainer revealed while making an appearance on Andy Cohen‘s exclusive SiriusXM radio show Andy Radio on Thursday (February 15) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ricky Martin

“We talked about art, nothing sexy, nothing I swear,” Ricky added. “And then one day I went to London and I met him, game over. We’ve been together for more than a year now.”

Ricky also revealed that the name of his upcoming Las Vegas residency is Ricky: All In. Ricky hits the stage on the Vegas strip starting in April!


Ricky Martin Met His Future Husband on Instagram

Click inside to listen to more from Ricky Martin’s interview on SiriusXM…


Did Ricky Martin and Madonna Do It?

Did Ricky Martin and Madonna Do It?
Just Jared on Facebook
ricky martin met his fiance jwan yosef on instagram 01
ricky martin met his fiance jwan yosef on instagram 02
ricky martin met his fiance jwan yosef on instagram 03
ricky martin met his fiance jwan yosef on instagram 04
ricky martin met his fiance jwan yosef on instagram 05
ricky martin met his fiance jwan yosef on instagram 06
ricky martin met his fiance jwan yosef on instagram 07
ricky martin met his fiance jwan yosef on instagram 08
ricky martin met his fiance jwan yosef on instagram 09
ricky martin met his fiance jwan yosef on instagram 10

Credit: Anna Webber; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jwan Yosef, Ricky Martin

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Here's the latest in the Paul Walker death lawsuit - TMZ
  • Are Robert Pattinson and FKA twigs married? - Gossip Cop
  • Check out this exclusive still from the upcoming movie Everything, Everything based on the novel by Nicola Yoon - Just Jared Jr
  • Get to know the new Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay - Wetpaint
  • Tom Hardy had quite the Valentine's Day - Lainey Gossip
  • Check out a review of the new TV show Doubt - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here