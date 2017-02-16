Ricky Martin Met His Fiance Jwan Yosef on Instagram!

Ricky Martin has opened up about how he met his fiance Jwan Yosef on Instagram!

“I met my fiance on Instagram. I’m an art collector and he’s artist. I wrote to him and then we were talking for like six months without me hearing his voice,” the 44-year-old entertainer revealed while making an appearance on Andy Cohen‘s exclusive SiriusXM radio show Andy Radio on Thursday (February 15) in New York City.

“We talked about art, nothing sexy, nothing I swear,” Ricky added. “And then one day I went to London and I met him, game over. We’ve been together for more than a year now.”

Ricky also revealed that the name of his upcoming Las Vegas residency is Ricky: All In. Ricky hits the stage on the Vegas strip starting in April!



