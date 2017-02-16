Top Stories
Tiffany Trump Responds to Whoopi Goldberg After NYFW Seating Controversy

'Love Actually' Reunion Set Photos Revealed!

Selena Gomez & Kygo: 'It Ain't Me' Stream, Lyrics & Download!

Meet Marc Anthony's 21-Year-Old Girlfriend

Thu, 16 February 2017 at 4:30 pm

The Weeknd's 'Reminder' Music Video Features Lots of Cameos - Watch Now!

The Weeknd's 'Reminder' Music Video Features Lots of Cameos - Watch Now!

The Weeknd turns 27 years old today, and as a special treat, he dropped the music video for “Reminder” which features many famous faces!

Drake, Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, YG, French Montana, and more all make appearances in the new video, which is one of the songs on Starboy, his latest album.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of The Weeknd

Happy birthday, The Weeknd! If you missed it, check out how he and Selena Gomez celebrated his special day.

Watch the new video below….


The Weeknd’s ‘Reminder’ Music Video Features Lots of Cameos – Watch Now!
