Olivia Munn Gets to Work on 'The Predator' - First Set Photos!

Olivia Munn bends down to pet her cute dog Chance on the set of The Predator on Monday (February 20) in Vancouver, Canada.

Filming just started on the reboot of the classic movie and director Shane Black has already shared a pretty cool photo of the cast lined up and ready for action.

“Partial cast… beautiful human beings, good people. Also, killers. Cameras roll today. Follow me on Twitter for updates. Wish us luck,” Shane tweeted with the photo, seen below.

Olivia is pictured alongside castmates Sterling K. Brown, Trevante Rhodes, Boyd Holbrook, Keegan-Michael Key, and Jacob Tremblay.

