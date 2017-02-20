Top Stories
Colton Haynes Dating Celebrity Florist Jeff Leatham!

Frances Bean Cobain Pays Tribute to Late Dad Kurt Cobain on 50th Birthday

See How Khloe Kardashian is Wearing Her Love for Boyfriend Tristan Thompson!

Mon, 20 February 2017

Stranger Things' Natalia Dyer & Joe Keery Show Off Their Style in New 'Rogue' Magazine Shoots!

While we wait for the second season of Netflix’s hit show Stranger Things, we have these great new photo shoots with stars Natalia Dyer and Joe Keery to help hold us over!

Season two is set to debut later this year and the cast has been hard at work recently filming the new episodes.

These are some of the first high fashion photo shoots that Natalia and Joe have done.

A few months ago, Natalia posted an Instagram from the set of the shoot. “Thx to this team for a fun @roguemagazine shoot this morning,” she said.
Photos: Samuel J. Ramirez
