Tue, 21 February 2017 at 9:03 am

Dustin Lance Black Hopes His New Gay Movement Show 'When We Rise' Will Be 'Life-Saving'

Dustin Lance Black Hopes His New Gay Movement Show 'When We Rise' Will Be 'Life-Saving'

Oscar-winning screenwriter Dustin Lance Black has written every episode of the upcoming event series When We Rise in hopes of saving some lives!

“I think this is one of the first times a major, public network is pushing out stories the way it ought to get pushed out there,” the 42-year-old director and producer expressed while attending a special screening for When We Rise at the Castro Theatre on Monday (February 20) in San Francisco, Calif.

“It is brave and bold and life-saving because there are a lot of young people who feel alone tonight and two weeks from now, they won’t,” Dustin added (via ABC News).

Also in attendance at the screening was Dustin‘s fiance Tom Daley, stars of the series Rachel Griffiths and Austin McKenzie, as well as Charlie Carver and Kevin McHale.

When We Rise chronicles the personal and political struggles, set-backs and triumphs of a diverse family of LGBT men and women who helped pioneer one of the last legs of the U.S. Civil Rights movement from its turbulent infancy in the 20th century to the once unfathomable successes of today. The period piece tells the history of the gay rights movement, starting with the Stonewall Riots in 1969 – Watch the trailer below!


‘When We Rise’ Official Trailer
Credit: C Flanigan; Photos: Getty
