Peta Murgatroyd & Maksim Chmerkovskiy to Return to 'DWTS' This Season!

Big news – Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are officially returning to Dancing with the Stars this season!

“Yeah, it’s been some time,” Peta announced during an interview on GMA. “I’m definitely a little bit nervous but I’m very excited to get back. I’m definitely missed the dance floor. I haven’t been able to defend my title with Nyle [DiMarco].”

DWTS 2017: Pro Dancers Returning Announced!

“This is the only difficult part about coming back on the show because it will just take time away from being with this dude,” Maks admitted. “But I just want to make her coming back and winning as difficult as possible. Yeah, somebody has to pose some competition.”

The couple welcomed their son Shai earlier in the year, and it was believed that they would sit out this season.