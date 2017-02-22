Top Stories
Wed, 22 February 2017 at 3:10 pm

Glee's Lauren Potter & Timothy Spear Split, End Engagement

Glee's Lauren Potter & Timothy Spear Split, End Engagement

Glee star Lauren Potter got engaged to her childhood friend turned beau Timothy Spear over the summer, but they have split.

“It hurts,” the 26-year-old actress said to People. She added that he ended things over the holidays. “After we got married I wanted to wake up and see him make breakfast for me. I loved him so much.”

“He did not like the publicity,” Robin Sinkhorn, Lauren’s mom, added. “It was overwhelming.”

To keep her spirits up, Lauren told the publication she’s been on a few dates, and has been hitting the gym. She’s also been working with a job coach, and will appear on the April 11 finale of Switched at Birth.
Getty
