Patrick Stewart Announces He's Retiring from 'X-Men,' Says He & Hugh Jackman Cried After Watching 'Logan'

Patrick Stewart has announced that his days of playing X-Men‘s Professor Charles Xavier are now behind him.

The 76-year-old English actor said the last time fans will see him take on the role is in the upcoming film Logan.

“A week ago, Friday night in Berlin, the three of us sat, watching the movie,” Patrick shared at a SiriusXM Town Hall, where he was joined by his Logan co-star Hugh Jackman as well as director and co-writer James Mangold. “And I was so moved by it, much more moved than I had been the first time of seeing it.”

He added, “Maybe it was the company of these two guys, but the movie ended and – this is an admission – but at one point [Hugh] reached out, and he took my hand in those last few minutes, and I saw him go [mimes wiping a tear from his eye] like this, and then I realized I had just done the same thing. Then, the movie ended… and we were going to be taken up on stage, but not until the credits were over.”

“So, we had some time to sit there and, as I sat there I realized there will never be a better, a more perfect, a more sensitive, emotional, and beautiful way of saying au revoir to Charles Xavier than this movie,” Patrick explained. “So, I told [Hugh] that same evening, ‘I’m done too. It’s all over.’”

