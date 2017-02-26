Top Stories
Sun, 26 February 2017 at 9:00 am

Beyonce & Jay Z Couple Up For Weinstein's Pre-Oscars Party

Beyonce and Jay Z are getting in on the Oscars weekend fun!

The power couple, who’s expecting twins this year, stepped out at The Weinstein Company’s 2017 Pre-Academy Awards Dinner at the Montage Beverly Hills on Saturday (February 25) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Bey and Jay were joined by a ton of other A-listers as they toasted this year’s nominees, and smiled while watching performances from their table.

10+ pictures inside of Beyonce and Jay Z attending The Weinstein Company’s pre-Oscars bash…
Photos: BFA / Hagop Kalaidjian
Posted to: 2017 Oscars Week, Beyonce Knowles, Jay Z, Pregnant Celebrities

