Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Sun, 26 February 2017 at 9:40 pm

Jimmy Kimmel Sends Candy into the Oscars Crowd - Watch Now!

Jimmy Kimmel Sends Candy into the Oscars Crowd - Watch Now!

Jimmy Kimmel just surprised the audience at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood – he sent candy flying into the crowd!

Celebs were surprised when little bundles fell from the ceiling and had Red Vines, Junior Mints, and more waiting inside. You can see Taraji P. Henson‘s reaction below – she seemed really pleased to get some Red Vines!

This moment is vaguely reminiscent of when Ellen DeGeneres ordered pizza for the Oscar crowd.

