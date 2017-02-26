Jimmy Kimmel Sends Candy into the Oscars Crowd - Watch Now!

Jimmy Kimmel just surprised the audience at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood – he sent candy flying into the crowd!

Celebs were surprised when little bundles fell from the ceiling and had Red Vines, Junior Mints, and more waiting inside. You can see Taraji P. Henson‘s reaction below – she seemed really pleased to get some Red Vines!

This moment is vaguely reminiscent of when Ellen DeGeneres ordered pizza for the Oscar crowd.