Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

'Moonlight' Wins Best Picture After Oscars Mess-Up, Wrong Winner Announced (Video)

Oscars After Parties 2017 - Full Coverage!

Emma Stone Wins Best Actress at Oscars 2017 - Watch Her Speech! (Video)

Mon, 27 February 2017 at 11:25 am

Felicity Jones, Priyanka Chopra, & Teresa Palmer Switch Up Looks for Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2017!

Felicity Jones, Priyanka Chopra, and Teresa Palmer hit the red carpet at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday night (February 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The three ladies were all in attendance at the Oscars ceremony earlier in the night and they all changed up their outfits for the after party.

Teresa, whose movie Hacksaw Ridge was nominated for Best Picture and picked up two technical awards, was joined by her husband Mark Webber.

FYI: Felicity is wearing an Erdem gown. Priyanka is wearing a Michael Kors Collection gown. Teresa is wearing a custom Vivienne Westwood Couture dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, a Lee Savage bag, and Swarovski jewels.
