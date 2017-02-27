Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Selfies With Saint!

Kim Kardashian is definitely not being social media shy anymore and has taken to using Instagram‘s new slideshow feature to share even more pics!

The 35-year-old reality star took to the social media platform so share some adorable new photos with her 14-month-old son Saint!

“Me and my Sainty boo a few months ago…scroll through,” Kim captioned a series of photos, posing with Saint in his high chair.

Kim has been sharing more photos of Saint recently, including a cute pic from their family vacation to Costa Rica and documenting their time together on Snapchat.

Also pictured: Kim and Kourtney Kardashian filming scenes for Keeping Up With The Kardashians at Sloan’s Homemade Ice Cream on Monday (February 27) in Canoga Park, Calif.