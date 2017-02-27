Nina Dobrev Parties With 'Vampire Diaries' Co-Star Kat Graham at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2017

We can always count on Nina Dobrev and Kat Graham to slay it on the red carpet.

Both Vampire Diaries ladies stepped out for the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday (February 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Also in attendance were actresses Nicola Peltz, Halston Sage, and Kiersey Clemons.

That same night, Kat changed her look completely for the 2017 Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards Viewing Party at The City of West Hollywood Park.

FYI: Nina is wearing a Christian Dior dress, Tamara Mellon shoes, and a Tyler Ellis clutch. Kat is wearing a Nicholas Oakwell Couture gown, Swarovski jewels, a Tyler Ellis clutch, and Neil Rodgers shoes.

