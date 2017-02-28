Top Stories
Donald Trump Responds to Oscars Ceremony Digs &amp; 'La La Land' Mistake

Donald Trump Responds to Oscars Ceremony Digs & 'La La Land' Mistake

'Bachelor' Top Three Contestants Revealed!

'Bachelor' Top Three Contestants Revealed!

Oscars After Parties 2017 - Full Coverage!

Oscars After Parties 2017 - Full Coverage!

'Moonlight' Star Weighs In on Oscars Best Picture Mix Up

'Moonlight' Star Weighs In on Oscars Best Picture Mix Up

Tue, 28 February 2017 at 7:59 am

James Corden Pokes Fun At Oscars Mess-Up With 'La La Land' Spoof - Watch Here!

James Corden Pokes Fun At Oscars Mess-Up With 'La La Land' Spoof - Watch Here!

One of the craziest moments in the history of the Oscars happened at the 2017 Academy Awards when La La Land was incorrectly announced as the winner of Best Picture instead of the real winner, Moonlight.

Naturally, James Corden took the opportunity to spoof the whole fiasco on Monday’s (February 27) episode of The Late Late Show. The 38-year-old entertainer dressed as Emma Stone‘s La La Land character and put his very own take on her big “Audition” song.

“Our film used to be Best Picture. I remember it was Oscar night. Faye Dunaway said La La Land won. I remember our whole team jumped on the stage, leapt without looking, gave speeches, until the PricewaterhouseCoopers guys came up. They said, ‘Moonlight’s the winner, and we all lost our damn minds,” James sings. “Was this a mixup? A conspiracy? A fixup? Or was Warren Beatty just blind? Here’s to the ones who lose. God, I need so much booze.”

Watch the hilarious skit below…


‘La La Land’ Audition: James Corden’s Ode to the Oscars
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: James Corden, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lea Michele shows off her super sexy beach body - TMZ
  • A major Dancing with the Stars pro isn't returning for season 24 - Gossip Cop
  • Dove Cameron celebrates her Galore cover with some of her closest friends - Just Jared Jr
  • George W. Bush's daughter is set to headline a Planned Parenthood charity event - Wetpaint
  • Are Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus dating? - Lainey Gossip
  • Katherine Heigl's CBS drama Doubt has been cancelled - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here