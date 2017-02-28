James Corden Pokes Fun At Oscars Mess-Up With 'La La Land' Spoof - Watch Here!

One of the craziest moments in the history of the Oscars happened at the 2017 Academy Awards when La La Land was incorrectly announced as the winner of Best Picture instead of the real winner, Moonlight.

Naturally, James Corden took the opportunity to spoof the whole fiasco on Monday’s (February 27) episode of The Late Late Show. The 38-year-old entertainer dressed as Emma Stone‘s La La Land character and put his very own take on her big “Audition” song.

“Our film used to be Best Picture. I remember it was Oscar night. Faye Dunaway said La La Land won. I remember our whole team jumped on the stage, leapt without looking, gave speeches, until the PricewaterhouseCoopers guys came up. They said, ‘Moonlight’s the winner, and we all lost our damn minds,” James sings. “Was this a mixup? A conspiracy? A fixup? Or was Warren Beatty just blind? Here’s to the ones who lose. God, I need so much booze.”

Watch the hilarious skit below…



