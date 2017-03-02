Top Stories
Katy Perry Breaks Silence on Split from Orlando Bloom

The Bachelor's Raven Gates' Ex-Boyfriend Fires Back at Her Claims of Never Having an Orgasm

Is There a 'Logan' End-Credits Scene?

Is Oprah Winfrey Going to Run For President?

Thu, 02 March 2017 at 7:44 pm

Billie Lourd Shows Taylor Lautner Some of Her Mom Carrie Fisher's Favorite Hang-Out Spots

Billie Lourd Shows Taylor Lautner Some of Her Mom Carrie Fisher's Favorite Hang-Out Spots

Billie Lourd has been bringing her boyfriend Taylor Lautner to check out a few of her mother – the late Carrie Fisher‘s – favorite places to visit.

The former Scream Queens co-stars, both 25, were spotted arriving at Heathrow Airport on Tuesday (February 28) in London, England.

Some places they reportedly spent time at were the Tate Modern art gallery as well as a home that Carrie purchased before she sadly passed away in December.

“Do we have to be in Paris to participate in fashion week? #thelondonlook #closeenough,” Taylor captioned the black-and-white Instagram photo from their trip below.

“🕶🇬🇧🕶 #fashun #thelondonlook #sunsoutbunsout #sunglasswithclass #mateswhoelevate #blaséontheoutsideblessedontheinside,” Billie captioned the colorful version of the pic on her own Instagram.

A post shared by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner) on

Billie also recently wished her mom’s French bulldog Gary a happy fifth birthday. Click inside to see her post…

🎉🐶🎉 Happy 5th / 35th birthday to my #brotherfromanothermother #sunsouttonguesout

A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on

