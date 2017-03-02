Billie Lourd Shows Taylor Lautner Some of Her Mom Carrie Fisher's Favorite Hang-Out Spots

Billie Lourd has been bringing her boyfriend Taylor Lautner to check out a few of her mother – the late Carrie Fisher‘s – favorite places to visit.

The former Scream Queens co-stars, both 25, were spotted arriving at Heathrow Airport on Tuesday (February 28) in London, England.

Some places they reportedly spent time at were the Tate Modern art gallery as well as a home that Carrie purchased before she sadly passed away in December.

“Do we have to be in Paris to participate in fashion week? #thelondonlook #closeenough,” Taylor captioned the black-and-white Instagram photo from their trip below.

“🕶🇬🇧🕶 #fashun #thelondonlook #sunsoutbunsout #sunglasswithclass #mateswhoelevate #blaséontheoutsideblessedontheinside,” Billie captioned the colorful version of the pic on her own Instagram.

