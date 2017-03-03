Top Stories
Emma Watson Hilariously Interviews a Nanny for Herself for Ellen's Hidden Camera Prank! (Video)

Jamie Dornan Starts Filming 'Robin Hood' in Croatia - See Pics!

Angelina Jolie Stuns in New 'Mon Guerlain' Campaign Video

It Looks Like Bella Thorne Might Have a New Boyfriend

Fri, 03 March 2017 at 1:35 pm

Meghan Trainor Drops 'I'm a Lady' Music Video from 'Smurfs: The Lost Village' - Watch Now!

Meghan Trainor Drops 'I'm a Lady' Music Video from 'Smurfs: The Lost Village' - Watch Now!

Meghan Trainor has dropped her brand-new music video for her latest track “I’m a Lady,” and you can watch it right here!

The 23-year-old singer is redefining what it means to be ladylike in the video she released on Friday (March 3).

In it, Meghan takes on several different roles, including a football player in a pink tutu, an office exec, and a princess.

The song will be featured on the Smurfs: The Lost Village soundtrack – so, of course, the music video wouldn’t be complete without some cameos from a certain group of small blue humanoids.

“I don’t look like them.. don’t talk like them.. I know I’m a gem💎💖👑 #imaladymusicvideo,” Meghan shared on Instagram.

Watch below, and don’t miss Smurfs: The Lost Village when it hits theaters on April 7 – Meghan will be voicing one of the new characters in the animated film as well!


Meghan Trainor – I’m a Lady (From the motion picture SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE)
