iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 - Performers & Presenters List!

With just a few hours left until the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards kick off, let’s take a moment to fill you in on all of the celebs you can expect to see at the show!

The event will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest and the night will be filled with a ton of great performances.

You can look forward to seeing superstars like Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, and Ed Sheeran hit the stage during the show.

There are also a bunch of stars who will present. Miley Cyrus is scheduled to make an appearance and we have a good feeling that she will be introducing the performance from her younger sister Noah Cyrus!

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 – Performers List!

The Chainsmokers with Chris Martin – “Something Just Like This”

Noah Cyrus – “Make Me (Cry)”

Bruno Mars

Shawn Mendes

Katy Perry with Skip Marley – “Chained to the Rhythm”

Thomas Rhett

Big Sean

Ed Sheeran

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 – Presenters List!

Miley Cyrus

John Legend

Joe Jonas

Ansel Elgort

​DJ Khaled

Daya

Florida Georgia Line

Kelsea Ballerini

Halsey

Jason Derulo

Karrueche Tran

CNCO

Joss Favela