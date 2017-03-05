Top Stories
Who Will Replace Nick Cannon on 'America's Got Talent'?

It's Official! Adele Confirms She Married Simon Konecki

Louis Tomlinson Airport Video Shows Girlfriend Eleanor Calder Being Attacked

Sun, 05 March 2017 at 4:30 pm

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 - Performers & Presenters List!

With just a few hours left until the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards kick off, let’s take a moment to fill you in on all of the celebs you can expect to see at the show!

The event will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest and the night will be filled with a ton of great performances.

You can look forward to seeing superstars like Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, and Ed Sheeran hit the stage during the show.

There are also a bunch of stars who will present. Miley Cyrus is scheduled to make an appearance and we have a good feeling that she will be introducing the performance from her younger sister Noah Cyrus!

Click inside to see the full performers and presenters list…

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 – Performers List!

The Chainsmokers with Chris Martin“Something Just Like This”
Noah Cyrus“Make Me (Cry)”
Bruno Mars
Shawn Mendes
Katy Perry with Skip Marley“Chained to the Rhythm”
Thomas Rhett
Big Sean
Ed Sheeran

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 – Presenters List!

Miley Cyrus
John Legend
Joe Jonas
Ansel Elgort
​DJ Khaled
Daya
Florida Georgia Line
Kelsea Ballerini
Halsey
Jason Derulo
Karrueche Tran
CNCO
Joss Favela
