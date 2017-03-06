Jamie Lynn Spears Opens Up About Daughter Maddie One Month After After ATV Accident

Top Stories
Mon, 06 March 2017 at 7:58 pm

A month has passed since Jamie Lynn Spears‘ daughter Maddie got into a scary ATV accident.

The 25-year-old country singer took to her Instagram to open up about the experience and how so much can change in just a month.

“A month ago, at this time, I was living a mothers/anyones worst nightmare happening right infront of my eyes, helplessly….Fastforward- Today, we were able to celebrate the baptism of our sweet Kylie Blair,” Jamie Lynn wrote.

She added, “I’m not one to preach, but we were shown God’s grace, and we still feel undeserving of His mercy. I’ll never stop thanking each of you for your prayers, because we recognize the miracle it created. We are beyond blessed, and we will NEVER forget y’all, and God’s unbelievable mercy ❤️ #Godisgood”

Check out the cute photo of Maddie below…
