Richard Simmons' Rep Responds to Claims in 'Missing' Podcast

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Look So Hot in These Beach Photos!

Milo Ventimiglia Reveals What He Knows About 'Gilmore Girls' Rory Cliffhanger!

Here's the Latest Update on Louis Tomlinson's Arrest

Mon, 06 March 2017 at 10:31 pm

Julianne Hough Refuses to Lose Weight for Her Wedding: 'I Don't Want to Look Different'

Julianne Hough Refuses to Lose Weight for Her Wedding: 'I Don't Want to Look Different'

Unlike many brides-to-be, Julianne Hough has no plans to shed any pounds before her upcoming wedding!

The 28-year-old dancer – who got engaged to hockey player Brooks Laich back in August 2015 – revealed that she doesn’t want to look any different from normal on her wedding day.

“If I get super hot for my wedding day and I’m not afterwards, and I’m not before, then it’s like, ‘Who is this person marrying my fiance?’ she told People. “Or, ‘Who’s my fiance marrying?’ I don’t want to look different than what I look like normally.”

“I’ll probably want to enjoy the night before, have like beer and a burger, stuff like that,” she added. “This is my lifestyle, so I have cheat days, but if I have a cheat day, the next day I’m really good.”

Julianne has been enjoying an epic bachelorette party on a cruise with her girlfriends – see the pics here!

Pictured: Julianne at the Fitbit launch event for Fitbit Alta HR, Sleep Stages and Sleep Insights at Swerve Fitness last week in New York City.
  • marti

    My God, she’s absolutely perfect! Why would this even be brought up??

  • Strats

    Why wild this tiny woman need to lose weight for any reason?

  • Chicken_Paprikash

    She will be in the Mormon temples baptizing your dead relations

  • marina1526

    Justjared why would you share this!!! She clearly looks healthy. She’s been on health magazines for god sake.
    Seriously saw this and thought “great girls will now think it’s okay to think about losing more weight, even when you’re healthy.”
    Stop posting shit about woman’s weight. This headline was soooooo disappointing. Shame on Julianne for answering and entertaining the question. Way to Promote healthy body image.

  • persononhere

    she has an amazing body already, geesh

