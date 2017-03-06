Julianne Hough Refuses to Lose Weight for Her Wedding: 'I Don't Want to Look Different'

Unlike many brides-to-be, Julianne Hough has no plans to shed any pounds before her upcoming wedding!

The 28-year-old dancer – who got engaged to hockey player Brooks Laich back in August 2015 – revealed that she doesn’t want to look any different from normal on her wedding day.

“If I get super hot for my wedding day and I’m not afterwards, and I’m not before, then it’s like, ‘Who is this person marrying my fiance?’ she told People. “Or, ‘Who’s my fiance marrying?’ I don’t want to look different than what I look like normally.”

“I’ll probably want to enjoy the night before, have like beer and a burger, stuff like that,” she added. “This is my lifestyle, so I have cheat days, but if I have a cheat day, the next day I’m really good.”

Julianne has been enjoying an epic bachelorette party on a cruise with her girlfriends – see the pics here!

Pictured: Julianne at the Fitbit launch event for Fitbit Alta HR, Sleep Stages and Sleep Insights at Swerve Fitness last week in New York City.