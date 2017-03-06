Top Stories
Richard Simmons' Rep Responds to Claims in 'Missing' Podcast

Channing Tatum &amp; Jenna Dewan Look So Hot in These Beach Photos!

Milo Ventimiglia Reveals What He Knows About 'Gilmore Girls' Rory Cliffhanger!

Here's the Latest Update on Louis Tomlinson's Arrest

Mon, 06 March 2017 at 8:57 pm

'The Bachelor' 2017: Top 2 Contestants Revealed!

SPOILERS! Don’t continue reading if you don’t want to know what happens on The Bachelor tonight.

Nick Viall‘s final two contestants have just been revealed after an emotional rose ceremony.

On this episode, the women each enjoyed alone time with Nick in Finland, where the Fantasy Suite was an option.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest from The Bachelor

At the beginning of the episode, the three remaining women included Rachel Lindsay, Raven Gates, and Vanessa Grimaldi.

Click through the slideshow below to find out who is still in the running to win The Bachelor….
Photos: ABC
