Kristen Stewart Thinks The Digital Age Has Affected The Way People Deal With Mourning

In Kristen Stewart‘s new film Personal Shopper, she plays a young woman working in Paris as a personal shopper for a celebrity. She seems to have the ability to communicate with spirits, like her recently deceased twin brother. Soon, she starts to receive ambiguous messages from an unknown source.

The 26-year-old actress is now opening up about how working on the film has caused her to think about how modern communication is affecting the way we deal with death.

“People feel so entitled to communication in the digital age,” Kristen told IndieWire. “I think mourning has probably changed because we’re so in each other’s faces no matter where we are geographically. Now imagine someone passes away and you’re like, ‘What do you mean I can’t talk to them? I can always talk to them.’”

“I haven’t had too many friends pass away, and my grandma’s a hundred years old. I haven’t dealt with death a whole lot, and, if I have, it’s been sort of peripheral,” Kristen added. “I can’t imagine going back and knowing that my entire text thread with this person is still there and they’re not. People’s Facebooks become memorial-type things. I think having this data in our hands all the time, depending on how you approach it, can be really scary because it’s a rabbit hole. It gives you an opportunity to know more than you could remember without it. Is it better to let things go and be affected by them, or always have it there to dwell on? Who knows.”

Pictured: Kristen joining director Olivier Assayas at their Film Independent at LACMA screening and Q&A for Personal Shopper held at the Bing Theatre at LACMA on Monday (March 6) in Los Angeles.

