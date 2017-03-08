Top Stories
'Survivor' 2017 - Who Went Home On 'Game Changers'?

Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck Reportedly Call Off Divorce!

How Did Jack Die on 'This Is Us'? Spoilers Ahead of the Finale

Is Nicki Minaj Going to Respond to Remy Ma's Diss Track?

Wed, 08 March 2017 at 10:08 pm

Beyonce Helps Celebrate Stepfather Richard Lawson's 70th Birthday!

Beyonce Helps Celebrate Stepfather Richard Lawson's 70th Birthday!

Beyonce stepped out to celebrate her stepfather’s birthday!

The 35-year-old pregnant entertainer attended the surprise birthday dinner hosted by her mom Tina Knowles Lawson as they celebrated Richard Lawson‘s 70th birthday at The District by Hannah An Vietnamese restaurant on Tuesday night (March 7) in Los Angeles.

Other guests at the party were close family friends Kelly Rowland and husband Tim Witherpoon, Holly Robinson Peete and husband Rodney Peete, along with other friends and family members.

That same night, Beyonce‘s husband Jay Z was spotted talking on the phone while out to dinner in New York City.

Also pictured inside: Jay Z and producer Harvey Weinstein speaking on stage during a Town Hall Discussion on Spike TV on Wednesday (March 8) in NYC.

Check out more posts from the party inside…

