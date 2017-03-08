Jessica Simpson Gets Back Into Her Daisy Dukes for New Campaign!

Jessica Simpson is launching the new Spring 2017 campaign for the Jessica Simpson Collection and she gets back into her daisy dukes for the photos!

The 36-year-old entertainer and fashion designer famously played the role of Daisy Duke in the remake movie of The Dukes of Hazzard over a decade ago.

Jessica took to Instagram to share a photo of her hairstylist Giannandrea posing for a selfie with a poster of the campaign on the street.

“My hairstylist @giannandreahair biked by this poster and literally had to #LookBackAtIt before realizing he styled it,” she said.