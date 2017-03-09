David Arquette & Wife Christina Welcome Baby Boy Augustus Alexis!

David Arquette and his wife Christina have welcomed a baby boy named Augustus Alexis Arquette.

E! News has confirmed that the baby boy – who they will call “Gus” for short – was born on Wednesday (March 8). Gus‘ middle name is a tribute to David‘s sister Alexis, who passed away back in September.

David and Christina are parents to a two-year-old son Charlie. David also has a daughter named Coco from his previous relationship with Courteney Cox.

Congrats to the happy couple on the wonderful new addition!