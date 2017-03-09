Top Stories
Nicole Kidman Explains Her Awkward Clapping at Oscars 2017

Nicole Kidman Explains Her Awkward Clapping at Oscars 2017

Mary-Kate Olsen Discusses Life with Husband Olivier Sarkozy

Mary-Kate Olsen Discusses Life with Husband Olivier Sarkozy

'Survivor' 2017 - Who Went Home On 'Game Changers'?

'Survivor' 2017 - Who Went Home On 'Game Changers'?

Another Witness Comes Forward in Louis Tomlinson Airport Fight

Another Witness Comes Forward in Louis Tomlinson Airport Fight

Thu, 09 March 2017 at 11:40 am

David Arquette & Wife Christina Welcome Baby Boy Augustus Alexis!

David Arquette & Wife Christina Welcome Baby Boy Augustus Alexis!

David Arquette and his wife Christina have welcomed a baby boy named Augustus Alexis Arquette.

E! News has confirmed that the baby boy – who they will call “Gus” for short – was born on Wednesday (March 8). Gus‘ middle name is a tribute to David‘s sister Alexis, who passed away back in September.

David and Christina are parents to a two-year-old son Charlie. David also has a daughter named Coco from his previous relationship with Courteney Cox.

Congrats to the happy couple on the wonderful new addition!
Just Jared on Facebook
david arquette christina baby boy 01
david arquette christina baby boy 02
david arquette christina baby boy 03
david arquette christina baby boy 04
david arquette christina baby boy 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Augustus Arquette, Baby, Birth, Christina McLarty, David Arquette

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The girl who was involved in Louis Tomlinson's arrest scuffle says he punched her in the face and she plans to sue - TMZ
  • Are Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal texting again? - Gossip Cop
  • Bonnie's heart stops in this Vampire Diaries series finale promo - Just Jared Jr
  • These are the television pilots you need to know about for 2017 - Wetpaint
  • This is the latest on Scarlett Johansson's messy divorce - Lainey Gossip
  • Trevor Noah compares Donald Trump to a stand-up comedian - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here