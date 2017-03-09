Top Stories
Brie Larson Speaks About Not Clapping for Casey Affleck at Oscars 2017

Nicole Kidman Explains Her Awkward Clapping at Oscars 2017

Mary-Kate Olsen Discusses Life with Husband Olivier Sarkozy

Another Witness Comes Forward in Louis Tomlinson Airport Fight

HBO's 'Game Change' Team to Turn 2016 Election Into a Mini-Series

HBO's 'Game Change' Team to Turn 2016 Election Into a Mini-Series

A new mini-series about the 2016 election will be created by the team behind HBO’s hit movie Game Change, which followed Sarah Palin‘s effect on the 2012 election.

Jay Roach, who directed Game Change, will direct the mini-series. It will follow “the most stunning political upset of all time,” according to HBO.

The mini-series will be based on an upcoming book being released by “Game Change” authors Mark Halperin and John Heilemann.

“We are thrilled to continue our relationship with Mark Halperin and John Heilemann, whose work on their bestselling book Game Change set the bar for political reporting and storytelling inside a presidential campaign,” HBO Films president Len Amato said in a statement. “Reuniting Game Change director and executive producer Jay Roach and Playtone producers Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman with Mark and John for a project based on their upcoming book promises to vividly capture the most unique and impactful event in modern American politics.”

No word yet on who will play Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump!
