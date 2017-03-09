Pregnant Amal Clooney Speaks Out Against ISIS at the UN

Amal Aladmuddin Clooney speaks out against ISIS at an event titled “The Fight against Impunity for Atrocities: Bringing Da’esh to Justice” at the United Nations headquarters on Thursday (March 9) in New York City.

The 39-year-old pregnant human rights lawyer and wife of George Clooney delivered an important message during the session.

“There are mass graves that are being discovered; just a few days ago in Mosul a huge mass grave that’s thought to have 4,000 bodies in it was discovered and there’s other types of evidence as well,” Amal said (via People).

“ISIS is actually a big bureaucracy, believe it or not, and they are leaving behind documents,” Amal added. “You need to collect DNA, you need to collect phone records. And none of that is being done at the moment.”

