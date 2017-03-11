Jaden Smith & Sarah Snyder Split After Nearly 2 Years of Dating

Jaden Smith and his girlfriend Sarah Snyder have split after dating for nearly two years.

The couple started dating in early 2015 and they broke up about two months ago, according to Us Weekly.

“They had been on the rocks for a while … and stopped having shared interests,” a source said.

Jaden and Sarah were not shy about sharing their relationship on social media and they attended several events together while dating. See some photos of them together in the gallery.