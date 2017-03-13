Top Stories
'The Bachelor' 2017 Finale Theories - 5 Ways the Episode Could End!

'The Bachelor' 2017 Finale Theories - 5 Ways the Episode Could End!

Kim Kardashian's 'KUWTK' Paris Robbery Episode Gets Sneak Peek - Watch Now

Kim Kardashian's 'KUWTK' Paris Robbery Episode Gets Sneak Peek - Watch Now

Justin Bieber Hangs Out on a Yacht with Lots of Models (Photos)

Justin Bieber Hangs Out on a Yacht with Lots of Models (Photos)

Mon, 13 March 2017 at 10:26 am

Jake Gyllenhaal Gets Praise From 'Sunday in the Park' Co-Star Annaleigh Ashford!

Jake Gyllenhaal Gets Praise From 'Sunday in the Park' Co-Star Annaleigh Ashford!

Annaleigh Ashford has got nothing but love for her co-star Jake Gyllenhaal in their Broadway revival of Sunday in the Park with George.

“[We were] kindred spirits straight from the start,” Annaleigh, 31, recently told Vanity Fair. “He’s obviously a gifted, brilliant actor. But then on top of that, the best-kept secret in show business [is that] he’s a brilliant singer, too. His voice is amazing.”

“And then he also just happens to be an incredible human,” Annaleigh added. “I feel like we’re weirdly related now. We share a bathroom, so I feel like we’re related.”

Pictured: Jake all suited up while attending a photo call for his upcoming film Life with co-star Rebecca Ferguson on Monday (March 13) in Paris, France.
Just Jared on Facebook
jake gyllenhaal gets praise from sunday in the park co star annaleigh ashford 01
jake gyllenhaal gets praise from sunday in the park co star annaleigh ashford 02
jake gyllenhaal gets praise from sunday in the park co star annaleigh ashford 03
jake gyllenhaal gets praise from sunday in the park co star annaleigh ashford 04
jake gyllenhaal gets praise from sunday in the park co star annaleigh ashford 05
jake gyllenhaal gets praise from sunday in the park co star annaleigh ashford 06
jake gyllenhaal gets praise from sunday in the park co star annaleigh ashford 07
jake gyllenhaal gets praise from sunday in the park co star annaleigh ashford 08
jake gyllenhaal gets praise from sunday in the park co star annaleigh ashford 09
jake gyllenhaal gets praise from sunday in the park co star annaleigh ashford 10
jake gyllenhaal gets praise from sunday in the park co star annaleigh ashford 11
jake gyllenhaal gets praise from sunday in the park co star annaleigh ashford 12
jake gyllenhaal gets praise from sunday in the park co star annaleigh ashford 13
jake gyllenhaal gets praise from sunday in the park co star annaleigh ashford 14
jake gyllenhaal gets praise from sunday in the park co star annaleigh ashford 15
jake gyllenhaal gets praise from sunday in the park co star annaleigh ashford 16
jake gyllenhaal gets praise from sunday in the park co star annaleigh ashford 17

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Candice Swanepoel shows off some skin during her photo shoot - TMZ
  • Lorde wears a wedding veil during her SNL performance - Gossip Cop
  • Zendaya wins Best Actress award at Kids' Choice Awards - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor is not a fan of The Bachelor - Wetpaint
  • Nicki Minaj responds to Remy Ma's diss track - Lainey Gossip
  • Is The Vampire Diaries getting another spinoff show? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here