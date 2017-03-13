Jake Gyllenhaal Gets Praise From 'Sunday in the Park' Co-Star Annaleigh Ashford!

Annaleigh Ashford has got nothing but love for her co-star Jake Gyllenhaal in their Broadway revival of Sunday in the Park with George.

“[We were] kindred spirits straight from the start,” Annaleigh, 31, recently told Vanity Fair. “He’s obviously a gifted, brilliant actor. But then on top of that, the best-kept secret in show business [is that] he’s a brilliant singer, too. His voice is amazing.”

“And then he also just happens to be an incredible human,” Annaleigh added. “I feel like we’re weirdly related now. We share a bathroom, so I feel like we’re related.”

Pictured: Jake all suited up while attending a photo call for his upcoming film Life with co-star Rebecca Ferguson on Monday (March 13) in Paris, France.