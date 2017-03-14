Top Stories
Who Won 'The Bachelor' 2017? Nick Viall Picks [SPOILER]!

Who Won 'The Bachelor' 2017? Nick Viall Picks [SPOILER]!

Dave Franco &amp; Alison Brie Are Officially Married!

Dave Franco & Alison Brie Are Officially Married!

'The Bachelorette' 2017: Rachel's First Four Men Revealed!

'The Bachelorette' 2017: Rachel's First Four Men Revealed!

15 Facts You Never Knew About Jennifer Aniston

15 Facts You Never Knew About Jennifer Aniston

Tue, 14 March 2017 at 10:25 am

Dax Shepard Taught His Toddler a Curse Work in an Unfortunate Incident - Watch Now!

Dax Shepard Taught His Toddler a Curse Work in an Unfortunate Incident - Watch Now!

Dax Shepard makes an appearance on The Ellen Show, airing later today!

The 42-year-old actor recalled a story about his two daughters, Lincoln, 3, and Delta, 2, and how he goes to great lengths to make sure they don’t wake up too early.

Well, in the middle of sealing their room of all light, Dax smacked his nose into a bookshelf and let out a few choice “F” bombs. Needless to say, Lincoln picked up the word and used it at a pool party!

Watch Dax tell the story below…

Click inside to watch another video from Dax’s appearance…
Just Jared on Facebook
dax shepard ellen show appearance 01
dax shepard ellen show appearance 02
dax shepard ellen show appearance 03
dax shepard ellen show appearance 04
dax shepard ellen show appearance 05

Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
Posted to: Dax Shepard, Ellen DeGeneres, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Billy Bob Thornton has some advice for ex Angelina Jolie - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez is funding lupus research - Gossip Cop
  • Camila Cabello goes to Taylor Swift for boy advice - Just Jared Jr
  • The Bachelor has had some pretty beautiful finale locations - Wetpaint
  • Jennifer Lopez deleted an Instagram post with Alex Rodriguez - Lainey Gossip
  • Big Bang Theory is getting a prequel - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here