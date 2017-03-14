Dax Shepard Taught His Toddler a Curse Work in an Unfortunate Incident - Watch Now!

Dax Shepard makes an appearance on The Ellen Show, airing later today!

The 42-year-old actor recalled a story about his two daughters, Lincoln, 3, and Delta, 2, and how he goes to great lengths to make sure they don’t wake up too early.

Well, in the middle of sealing their room of all light, Dax smacked his nose into a bookshelf and let out a few choice “F” bombs. Needless to say, Lincoln picked up the word and used it at a pool party!

Watch Dax tell the story below…

Click inside to watch another video from Dax’s appearance…