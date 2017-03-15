Top Stories
Wed, 15 March 2017 at 1:06 am

Bette Midler Shares First Photo from 'Hello Dolly' on Broadway!

Bette Midler Shares First Photo from 'Hello Dolly' on Broadway!

Bette Midler is about to make her big return to Broadway in the revival of the musical Hello, Dolly! and the first photo has been revealed!

The Grammy-winning entertainer is appearing in a Broadway musical for the first time since the 1960s when she appeared in the original production of Fiddler on the Roof.

“Here I am for the first time as Dolly! Performances begin tomorrow #HelloDolly!” Bette tweeted before the final dress rehearsal.

Tickets have been selling out fast for the show, so get yours now before you can’t anymore!
Photos: WENN
