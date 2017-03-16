Top Stories
Thu, 16 March 2017 at 9:42 pm

Chad Michael Murray Is Looking Sexier Than Ever These Days!

Chad Michael Murray Is Looking Sexier Than Ever These Days!

Chad Michael Murray is all smiles while looking dapper in his blue suit for an appearance at the Build Series on Thursday (March 16) in New York City.

The 35-year-old actor, who just welcomed his second child days ago, is in the Big Apple to promote his new CMT series Sun Records.

Chad is looking sexier than ever these days and if you want to see him wearing nothing at all, you are in luck. He stripped down for a scene on the latest episode of Sun Records and we have the exclusive clip.

10+ pictures inside of Chad Michael Murray at the Build Series…

Photos: Noam Galai/ BUILD Series
Posted to: Chad Michael Murray

