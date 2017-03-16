Hugh Jackman Once Dressed as Wolverine For Halloween!

Hugh Jackman once had the best Halloween costume ever!

The 48-year-old Logan star shared that he once dressed up as his famous Marvel character Wolverine for Halloween – and almost nobody recognized him.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hugh Jackman

“I dressed up once as Logan because my kid, my 3-year-old, went as Wolverine and the costume department gave him the full leather suit and the claws,” Hugh told The Associated Press. “I’d like to think it was because people were like, ‘Awww, look at that kid,’ but only one of 50 houses actually recognized me.”

Also pictured inside: Hugh Jackman looking clean shaven as he arrived on set of his upcoming film The Greatest Showman on Thursday (March 16) in New York City.