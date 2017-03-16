'Saturday Night Live' Will Air Live Nationwide, Last Four Hosts Announced

For the first time ever, Saturday Night Live will air live across America (it’s usually pre-taped for the West Coast broadcast).

“SNL— enjoying its most popular season in two decades — is part of the national conversation, and we thought it would be a great idea to broadcast to the west and mountain time zones live at the same time it’s being seen in the east and central time zones,” NBC Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt said (via THR). “That way, everyone is in on the joke at the same time. Kudos to Lorne Michaels, the producers and cast for making SNL one of the most relevant and anticipated shows in the zeitgeist.”

The show will air at 11:30pm EST/8:30pm PST live.

April 15 – Jimmy Fallon

May 6 – Chris Pine

May 13 – Melissa McCarthy

May 20 – Dwayne Johnson