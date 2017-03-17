Amanda Seyfried & Thomas Sadoski Announce They Secretly Got Married!

Amanda Seyfried and her fiance Thomas Sadoski are officially married!

The 31-year-old actress and the 40-year-old actor, who are currently expecting their first child, married in a secret ceremony over the weekend.

Thomas made the special announcement while making an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday (March 16). “We eloped. We just took off into the country with an officiant and, just the two of us, and we did our thing,” Thomas revealed to James.

“Listen, she’s the person that I love, admire, respect most in the world,” Thomas added. “It was beautiful. It was everything that it should be. It was just the two of us talking to each other.”

Amanda and met Thomas when they both starred in the play “The Way We Get By” in 2015. The couple reconnected on the set of The Last Word at the beginning of 2016 and have been together ever since.



