'Beauty and the Beast': 20 Differences Between Live-Action & Animated Versions Revealed!

Eva Mendes Makes First Public Appearance in Six Months, Looks Stunning!

Jamie Dornan Recites 41 Irish Terms for Drunk on 'Kimmel'

Fri, 17 March 2017 at 11:38 am

Kristen Bell & Ellen DeGeneres Play St. Patrick's Day Version of 'Heads Up' - Watch Now!

Kristen Bell & Ellen DeGeneres Play St. Patrick's Day Version of 'Heads Up' - Watch Now!

Kristen Bell and Ellen DeGeneres dress up as leprechauns while playing a game of “Heads Up” on the latest episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The ladies did a St. Patrick’s Day version of the game and they dressed up for the occasion.

Kristen appeared on the show to promote her her role in the upcoming movie CHiPs and in her interview, she opened up about her side of the furniture feud with husband and co-star Dax Shepard. He wanted to put a La-Z-Boy chair right in the middle of their living room, but she wasn’t having it!


Click inside to watch the interview…


Kristen Bell Tells Her Side of the Furniture Feud
Photos: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
