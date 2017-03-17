Kristen Bell & Ellen DeGeneres Play St. Patrick's Day Version of 'Heads Up' - Watch Now!

Kristen Bell and Ellen DeGeneres dress up as leprechauns while playing a game of “Heads Up” on the latest episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The ladies did a St. Patrick’s Day version of the game and they dressed up for the occasion.

Kristen appeared on the show to promote her her role in the upcoming movie CHiPs and in her interview, she opened up about her side of the furniture feud with husband and co-star Dax Shepard. He wanted to put a La-Z-Boy chair right in the middle of their living room, but she wasn’t having it!



Ellen and Kristen Bell Play a St. Patrick’s Day Version of ‘Heads Up!’

Kristen Bell Tells Her Side of the Furniture Feud