Malin Akerman Hosts Shopping Event to Benefit Children's Hospital

Malin Akerman is all smiles as she arrives at the Neiman Marcus store for a shopping event on Friday (March 17) in Los Angeles.

The 38-year-old Billions actress co-hosted the event alongside Neiman Marcus to benefit the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Malin helped the Make March Matter campaign which raises funds for the hospital. The campaign aligns the hospital with local businesses across Los Angeles to rally community participation to support children’s health.