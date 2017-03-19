Top Stories
Drake Drops New Album 'More Life' Stream &amp; Download - Listen Now!

Drake Drops New Album 'More Life' Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Flaunted Some PDA in Toronto!

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Flaunted Some PDA in Toronto!

How Much Money Do the Kardashians Make for Social Posts?

How Much Money Do the Kardashians Make for Social Posts?

Sun, 19 March 2017 at 5:00 am

Malin Akerman Hosts Shopping Event to Benefit Children's Hospital

Malin Akerman Hosts Shopping Event to Benefit Children's Hospital

Malin Akerman is all smiles as she arrives at the Neiman Marcus store for a shopping event on Friday (March 17) in Los Angeles.

The 38-year-old Billions actress co-hosted the event alongside Neiman Marcus to benefit the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mallin Akerman

Malin helped the Make March Matter campaign which raises funds for the hospital. The campaign aligns the hospital with local businesses across Los Angeles to rally community participation to support children’s health.
Just Jared on Facebook
malin akerman hosts shopping event to benefit childrens hospital 01
malin akerman hosts shopping event to benefit childrens hospital 02
malin akerman hosts shopping event to benefit childrens hospital 03
malin akerman hosts shopping event to benefit childrens hospital 04

Posted to: Malin Akerman

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Is Caitlyn Jenner joining the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? - TMZ
  • Demi Lovato is not engaged - Gossip Cop
  • Jake Miller helps Simone Biles get her first tattoo- Just Jared Jr
  • Mariah Carey spent St. Patrick's Day with her twins and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka - Wetpaint
  • The Weeknd bought out an entire theater for movie date with Selena Gomez - Lainey Gossip
  • Spider-Man villain spinoff movie Venom gets a release date! - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here