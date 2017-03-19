Top Stories
Drake Drops New Album 'More Life' Stream &amp; Download - Listen Now!

Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Flaunted Some PDA in Toronto!

How Much Money Do the Kardashians Make for Social Posts?

Sun, 19 March 2017 at 1:26 am

Michael Phelps & Wife Nicole Enjoy Date Night at Celeb Fight Night!

Michael Phelps & Wife Nicole Enjoy Date Night at Celeb Fight Night!

Michael Phelps and his wife Nicole arrive in style for Muhammad Ali’s Celebrity Fight Night on Saturday (March 18) at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Olympic swimmer and his wife were joined at the event by Harrison Ford, Larry King, Sharon Stone, and Reba McEntire.

Michael recently took to Instagram to share a super adorable new pic of himself with his 10-month-old son Boomer.

This little man is just the best! @boomerrphelps

A post shared by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on

Photos: Getty
