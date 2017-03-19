Sun, 19 March 2017 at 5:18 pm
Supergirl's Melissa Benoist Walks Chris Wood's Dog in Canada
Melissa Benoist was spotted going for a weekend dog walk with more than just her pet pooch in tow!
The 28-year-old actress was spotted walking her dog, and cast mate Chris Wood‘s dog Drift, on Sunday (March 19) in Vancouver, Canada.
Chris joined the cast of Melissa‘s show Supergirl when it moved to The CW for the second season. Production also moved from Los Angeles to Vancouver with the switch. He previously starred on the network’s sci-fi drama series Containment.
