Top Stories
Drake Drops New Album 'More Life' Stream &amp; Download - Listen Now!

Drake Drops New Album 'More Life' Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Exes Paul Wesley &amp; Phoebe Tonkin Meet at Farmers Market

Exes Paul Wesley & Phoebe Tonkin Meet at Farmers Market

Go Inside Rob Kardashian's 30th Birthday Party

Go Inside Rob Kardashian's 30th Birthday Party

Sun, 19 March 2017 at 5:18 pm

Supergirl's Melissa Benoist Walks Chris Wood's Dog in Canada

Supergirl's Melissa Benoist Walks Chris Wood's Dog in Canada

Melissa Benoist was spotted going for a weekend dog walk with more than just her pet pooch in tow!

The 28-year-old actress was spotted walking her dog, and cast mate Chris Wood‘s dog Drift, on Sunday (March 19) in Vancouver, Canada.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Melissa Benoist

Chris joined the cast of Melissa‘s show Supergirl when it moved to The CW for the second season. Production also moved from Los Angeles to Vancouver with the switch. He previously starred on the network’s sci-fi drama series Containment.
Just Jared on Facebook
melissa benoist dating chris wood dogs 01
melissa benoist dating chris wood dogs 02
melissa benoist dating chris wood dogs 03
melissa benoist dating chris wood dogs 04
melissa benoist dating chris wood dogs 05

Photos: AKM-GSI, The CW
Posted to: Celebrity Pets, Chris Wood, Melissa Benoist

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Is Caitlyn Jenner joining the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? - TMZ
  • Demi Lovato is not engaged - Gossip Cop
  • Jake Miller helps Simone Biles get her first tattoo- Just Jared Jr
  • Mariah Carey spent St. Patrick's Day with her twins and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka - Wetpaint
  • The Weeknd bought out an entire theater for movie date with Selena Gomez - Lainey Gossip
  • Spider-Man villain spinoff movie Venom gets a release date! - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here