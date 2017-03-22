Top Stories
Taylor Kinney Opens Up About Dating After Split with Lady Gaga

The New 'Baywatch' Trailer Is Total Eye Candy - Watch Now!

Cate Blanchett on Playing Thor's First Female Villian: 'Can You Believe We're Having This Conversation & It's 2017'

Wed, 22 March 2017 at 12:05 pm

Ashley Olsen & Richard Sachs Split After Five Months of Dating (Report)

Ashley Olsen and her boyfriend, financier Richard Sachs, have reportedly split up.

“Ashley and Richard broke up,” an insider told Us Weekly. “She wants to focus on her clothing line right now. They’re still friends and hang out.”

The 30-year-old fashion designer and her 58-year-old ex were first linked back in October 2016.

They spent the New Year on vacation together – you can see all those photos here if you missed them. The pair were on vacation with Ashley‘s twin sister Mary-Kate and her husband Olivier Sarkozy.
Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline
