Betty Who: 'The Valley' Album Stream & Download - Listen Here!

Betty Who‘s brand new album titled The Valley has finally arrived, and you can stream it right here!

The 13-track LP features the singles “Mama Say” and “Some Kinda Wonderful,” as well as the 25-year-old Australian singer’s cover of the Donna Lewis classic “I Love You Always Forever.”

“This album has so much of me in it. The good, the bad, the devastated, the euphoric…,” Betty captioned with her Instagram post. “And I’ve been waiting to share it with you for years now. AND WE’RE FINALLY HERE! I am so proud of how many people put so much hard work into this album, and I hope you love it as much as I do. Let me know what your favourite songs are and, most importantly, why! I love hearing your stories. I love being a part of your lives. I am so grateful to do what I do and am so honoured to get to do it all over again with this album.”

The Valley is also available on iTunes now!