Charlize Theron Had a Problem With Her 'The Fate of the Furious' Character

Charlize Theron had one issue with her The Fate of the Furious character – she didn’t drive any cars!

The 41-year-old actress and her co-star Jason Statham opened up about the film at a press conference on Thursday (March 23) in Beijing, China.

“Charlize was very upset when she found out that she wasn’t going to drive any cars, but [my character] Cipher, I think, was very excited to know that she was going to have her own badass jet,” Charlize joked during the conference.

She added that the most difficult part of the film was staying safe!

Charlize said, “It’s about what we’re expected to do and trying to stay safe because we’re trying to blur the lines of like, really death-defying stuff.”

