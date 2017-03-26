Top Stories
Alessandra Ambrosio Enjoys Some Time in NYC with Her Kids!

Alessandra Ambrosio Enjoys Some Time in NYC with Her Kids!

Alessandra Ambrosio goes makeup-free as she arrives at dinner at Bar Pitti on Saturday night (March 25) in New York City.

Earlier that day, the 35-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked stylish in a denim skirt and leather jacket as she stepped out to do some shopping.

For the past few days, Alessandra has been in NYC with her kids – Anja, 8, and Noah, 4 – as they enjoy their spring break.

That same day, Alessandra took to Instagram to share a cute pic of herself and her kids having a day at the park.

We ❤️ NY #springbreak #somuchlove

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
