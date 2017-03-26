Antonio Banderas Suffered a Heart Attack Back in January

Antonio Banderas has revealed that he suffered a heart attack in late January.

If you remember, the 56-year-old Spanish actor was rushed to St. Peter’s Hospital outside of London with chest pains from working out.

“I suffered a heart attack on Jan. 26, but it wasn’t serious and hasn’t caused any damage,” Antonio told the AP.

He confirmed he underwent a procedure to put three stents in his arteries, saying that “it hasn’t been as dramatic as some have written.”

We’re glad to hear Antonio has made a full recovery!